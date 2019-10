Natalie Portman talks to Jimmy Fallon about her storied Hollywood career, the nerve-wracking Thor announcement at Comic-Con and playing an astronaut in Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.

Watch the clip below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You