VIDEO: Natalie Portman Talks THOR Workouts on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Natalie Portman talks about the intense training.

Oct. 21, 2020  

Natalie Portman talks about the intense training that goes into her role as Thor, showing off her vegan cooking skills on Instagram and shares why she started her book club.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below.

