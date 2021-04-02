VIDEO: Nasim Pedrad Talks Martial Arts on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

She also chats about playing a 14-year-old boy on CHAD.

Apr. 2, 2021  

Nasim talks about moving to America from Iran when she was three, being put in martial arts classes as a kid to avoid being kidnapped, explaining things to her immigrant parents, wanting to change her name, and playing a 14-year-old boy on her show "Chad."

Pedrad is best known for her tenure on "Saturday Night Live." She's also known for roles on "New Girl," "Mulaney," and "People of Earth," and in the live-action remake of "Aladdin."

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

Click Here to Watch the Video!


