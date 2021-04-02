VIDEO: Nasim Pedrad Talks Martial Arts on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Nasim talks about moving to America from Iran when she was three, being put in martial arts classes as a kid to avoid being kidnapped, explaining things to her immigrant parents, wanting to change her name, and playing a 14-year-old boy on her show "Chad."

Pedrad is best known for her tenure on "Saturday Night Live." She's also known for roles on "New Girl," "Mulaney," and "People of Earth," and in the live-action remake of "Aladdin."

