VIDEO: NBC Shares Teaser Clip For ONE RED NOSE DAY AND A WEDDING, Reuniting Original Cast

Red Nose Day USA is back with a behind the scenes teaser for the 'One Red Nose Day and a Wedding' short film that will air in the US as part of NBC's "Red Nose Day Special" airing May 23 at 8/7c.

The short film will reunite the cast of 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' for the first time in 25 years. Richard Curtis, who wrote the original film, has written the short especially for Red Nose Day 2019 ( RedNoseDay.org) . 'One Red Nose Day and a Wedding' is a one-off special that will air exclusively in the US as part of NBC's night of programming supporting Red Nose Day on May 23.

Check out the teaser here:

A look behind the scenes of the FOUR WEDDINGS and a Funeral reunion got us feeling like ? #swoon. Don't forget to tune in May 23 to catch the mini-sequel: One Red Nose Day and a Wedding only on @NBC pic.twitter.com/dadthsxBPt - Red Nose Day USA (@RedNoseDayUSA) May 16, 2019

The film catches up with the long-adored characters played by Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and many more from the original cast. Joining the reunion sequel will be special guest stars Lily James ("Yesterday," "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again") and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander ("The Danish Girl," "Ex Machina"), with Grammy Award winner Sam Smith making a cameo appearance.



Director Mike Newell is also returning to direct this new instalment, which picks up 25 years after the original film.

'One Red Nose Day and a Wedding' is being produced with the full support from 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' rights holder Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios Inc (MGM).

ABOUT RED NOSE DAY

Red Nose Day is national fundraising campaign to end child poverty, run in the United States by Comic Relief USA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Red Nose Day 2019 will be celebrated with a night of special primetime programming on NBC Thursday, May 23. Leading up to the star-studded night of programming, celebrations for Red Nose Day engage millions of Americans across the country. The campaign's signature Red Noses are available exclusively at Walgreens stores nationwide through June 30. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. Since launching in the U.S. in 2015 Red Nose Day has raised nearly $150 million and positively impacted over 16 million children.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You