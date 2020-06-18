VIDEO: Milky Chance and Jack Johnson Perform 'Don't Let Me Down' on THE LATE SHOW

Milky Chance and Jack Johnson were the musical guests on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They performed the song "Don't Let Me Down" for The Late Show audience!

Watch below!

