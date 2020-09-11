VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Talks About Godmother Dolly Parton on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the clip below!
Miley Cyrus shares how her passion for music has helped her survive quarantine, gushes about her godmother Dolly Parton and talks about her appearance on Dolly's Christmas album.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
