VIDEO: Mike Myers & Dana Carvey Broke an SNL Curse with WAYNE'S WORLD
The 1992 WAYNE'S WORLD film has become a classic comedy.
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey talk about how they met, how their iconic SNL sketch Wayne's World came about and a rally they attended hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: John and Ella Travolta Revive GREASE Moves in New Super Bowl Commercial
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Has at Marjorie Taylor Greene with a Barbra Streisand Classic
- VIDEO: Dolly Parton Reworks '9 to 5' for New Super Bowl Ad
- VIDEO: Ethan Hawke is Prepping a Zoom Production Of WAITING FOR GODOT
- VIDEO: Matt Mucha and Taylor Okey Chow Down on the Food of IN THE HEIGHTS on SECOND ACT SNACKS
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Celebrates His Wife's Pregnancy on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW