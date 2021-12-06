VIDEO: Michael Buble Previews Holiday Special on TODAY SHOW

Michael Bublé sat down with Savannah Guthrie on THE TODAY SHOW to discuss his new musical special, "Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City," airing tonight on NBC.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bublé will return to NBC to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his chart-topping album "Christmas" with an all-new holiday special. "Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" presents a mix of comedy, music, special guests and, of course, the spirit of Christmas, all from storied Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

The star-studded hour will premiere Monday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Joining Bublé on stage for special performances and comedy sketches are Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, Kermit the Frog and Hannah Waddingham. Bublé will be accompanied by a 48-piece orchestra for renditions of beloved holiday songs.

"I'm especially excited about this year's show and our phenomenal guests," Bublé said. "It will be a night to remember and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone."

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Bublé's Christmas album, which has remained a global chart topper for the last nine years, Warner/Reprise Records has released the extraordinary Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box set, which includes a seven-track bonus CD with two newly recorded song and other holiday goodies.

"Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Michael Bublé, Bruce Allen, Erin Doyle and Tom Corson.

Michael Bublé is a multi-platinum, multi-Grammy and multi-Juno award-winning artist who has had four #1 albums, numerous hit singles and eight sold out world tours. He is scheduled to release a new studio album in the spring.