VIDEO: Meghan Trainor & Earth, Wind, and Fire Perform 'Holidays' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs "Holidays" featuring Earth, Wind & Fire for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
