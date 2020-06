VIDEO: Matthew Rhys Talks Starring in PERRY MASON on HBO

On Monday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Matthew Rhys was a guest to talk about his new HBO series Perry Mason. First, Rhys talks about growing out his facial hair and his under-the-wire trip to Wales before quarantine began.

Rhys then discusses his role in Perry Mason and breaks down which of his projects he allows his parents to watch and which ones he doesn't.

Watch the interview below!

