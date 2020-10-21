VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Talks About His Mom on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Matthew McConaughey shares a story about how his mother commended him throughout his life for winning the Little Mr. Texas pageant as a kid, but just two years ago, he found out he only got runner up in the pageant. Tune in to hear more hilarious stories with Matthew McConaughey.
Watch the interview below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
