VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Talks About Hand Modeling on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Matthew talks about his book "Greenlights," being on the virtual wall with his sons for WWE Raw, being a part owner of a new soccer team in Austin, Tom Brady leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl, interviewing Brady in 2012, starting his career modeling for Al's Formal Wear, becoming a hand model, shooting a commercial with Jimmy for Vulcan Video in Austin, and their latest collaboration in the new Doritos SUPER BOWL ad!

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."