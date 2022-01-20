VIDEO: Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg & More in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Trailer

Pepsi has dropped a trailer for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show! Directed by F. Gary Gray, "The Call" was scored by Adam Blackstone, featuring a musical compilation of tracks like "Rap God," "The Next Episode," "Family Affair," "HUMBLE.," "Still D.R.E.," and "California Love."

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation have assembled a lineup of trailblazing musicians to perform the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take the world's biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, February 13, 2022, airing on NBC and Telemundo and streaming live on Peacock.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show marks the first time these five multi-award-winning artists will perform together on stage, exciting music fans worldwide and holding a special significance for the greater Los Angeles community, as they host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Collectively, these artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Watch the new trailer here: