VIDEO: Marlon Wayans Stars in Trailer for SEXTUPLETS

Aug. 2, 2019  

SEXTUPLETS is a comedy film from "White Chicks" and "Naked" producers Marlon Wayans and Rick Alvarez, plus producer Nathan Reimann ("Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo") and director Michael Tiddes ("A Haunted House," "Naked").

The film tells the story of Alan, an expectant father who grew up believing he was an only child. While searching for his birth mother, Alan comes face-to-face with a brother he never knew existed, Russell, who helps him uncover their secret status as sextuplets (all played by Wayans). Soon they begin a spontaneous road trip to track down their additional siblings, but not before Alan wonders whether exploring his roots was a huge mistake.

Watch the trailer below!

SEXTUPLETS will be released globally on Netflix on August 16, 2019.

