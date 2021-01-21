VIDEO: Maria Bakalova Thought the BORAT Audition Was Fake
Bakalova is the breakthrough star of 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.'
Even though Maria Bakalova is the breakthrough star of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," she admits that she almost didn't audition for the film and did it as a joke. Fortunately, that audition led her to the role of a lifetime. Tune in for more with Maria Bakalova.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
