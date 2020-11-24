Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mandy Moore Talks THIS IS US Triplet Research on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Mandy Moore talks about the impact This Is Us has had on her pregnancy.

Nov. 24, 2020  

Mandy Moore talks about the impact THIS IS US has had on her pregnancy, discusses what it was like to shoot the show during the COVID-19 pandemic and shares how her Christmas album came to fruition.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

