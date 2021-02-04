VIDEO: Magic Johnson on Michael Jordan's Famous Shrug

Magic talks about encouraging people to get vaccinated, his many championship rings, the documentary being made about him, funding $325 million dollars in PPP loans for women and minority-owned businesses, Tom Brady heading to the SUPER BOWL again, and hanging out with the late great Tommy Lasorda.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."