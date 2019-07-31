VIDEO: MTV Shares New TEEN MOM OG Clip

Catelynn and Tyler have a laugh about the comments they read online. Catch new episodes of TEEN MOM OG Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

In 16 and Pregnant, they were moms-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Each episode interweaves these stories revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers can face: marriage, relationships, family support, adoption, finances, graduating high school, starting college, getting a job, and the daunting and exciting step of moving out to create their own families.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You