Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: MGM+ Shares GODFATHER OF HARLEM Season Three Trailer

The first two seasons are available to watch on the EPIX app, anywhere you access EPIX and on HULU.

Dec. 07, 2022  

MGM+ has released the trailer for season three of Godfather of Harlem. The first two seasons are available to watch on the EPIX app, anywhere you access EPIX and on HULU.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find THE NEIGHBORHOOD he once ruled in shambles.

Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. GODFATHER OF HARLEM is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last KING of Scotland) as star and executive producer, Season Three cast members include: Vincent D'Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She's Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as Miss Willa.

Additional new cast members include Michael Raymond-James (Sweet Girl, Law & Order) as Joe Colombo and Jason Alan Carvell (NCIS: New Orleans, The Baker and the Beauty) as Malcom X.

Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz is executive music producer.

Godfather of Harlem's second season was EPIX's best performing season of all time, and the series broke records for any single title streams in a single day across EPIX's digital platforms. The season two finale was EPIX's best performing finale episode to date.

ABOUT ABC SIGNATURE:

One of the Disney Television Studios, ABC Signature produces many of ABC Entertainment's most significant hits, including Grey's Anatomy, and Station 19; co-productions The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, THE ROOKIE: FEDS and Home Economics, and late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC Signature's returning and upcoming series include grown-ish, The Watchful Eye, and EVERYTHING'S TRASH for Freeform; GODFATHER OF HARLEM for EPIX; Bad Sisters and Five Days at Memorial for Apple TV+; REASONABLE DOUBT and This Fool for Hulu. For streaming service Disney +, series include The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot, and the upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History and Muppets Mayhem.

About MGM+

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises-all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

MGM+ is a destination for original premium content, with Original series including sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; the Western adventure Billy the Kid; and cinematic dramatic series War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia. The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Helter Skelter, Slow Burn, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror. Premium movies are also available, including No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Cyrano, and Licorice Pizza. 

MGM+ will continue to be available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite, and emerging digital distribution channels, as well as through its MGM+ app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: MGM+ Shares GODFATHER OF HARLEM Season Three Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer For M3GAN Movie Photo
VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer For M3GAN Movie
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector. Watch the new video trailer now!
Exclusive: Adit Dileep Guest Stars on LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME Photo
Exclusive: Adit Dileep Guest Stars on LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME
Adit's character in the Jean de Segonzac-directed episode is a New York Assistant District Attorney who 'finds himself in an unimaginable situation'. Other stars featured in the show include Christopher Meloni, Danielle Truitt, Ricky Gonzalez, Brent Antonello, Ainsley Seiger and John Doman. Check out photos from the episode now!
THE SIMPSONS MEET THE BOCELLIS Special to Premiere on Disney+ Photo
THE SIMPSONS MEET THE BOCELLIS Special to Premiere on Disney+
In the upcoming short from “The Simpsons,” Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
December 6, 2022

Three generations of one family sat down to discuss the influence that the Lion King has had on them in a new Good Morning America segment. After they discussed their mutual love of the show, they were greeted by Broadway's Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, who surprised them tickets to the show that night. Watch the new video now!
Monica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban MainstreamMonica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban Mainstream
December 6, 2022

'Friends' was originally released July 15th with the stunning music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA). It follows The Neptunes produced 'Trenches ft. Lil Baby' - the title track of Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches, her ninth studio LP
Moore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOWMoore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOW
December 6, 2022

Rising just turned 18 yo producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour UNIVERSE: A CELEBRATION OF GROWTH to NYC for their first New York City headline show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY this Saturday December 10th. Check out the next tour dates now!
Terry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of FameTerry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame
December 6, 2022

Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his NFL career, transitioned into sports broadcasting shortly after his retirement as an NFL Hall of Famer. He has served as co-host and analyst for FOX’s top-rated “FOX NFL Sunday” since its inception in 1994, a role that has earned him Sports Emmy Awards.
AMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBSAMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBS
December 6, 2022

In addition to its broadcast and streaming premieres, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE will continue its series of monthly online events, Past Forward: Conversations with American Experience, in 2023. These events feature discussions with historians, authors and journalists and explore film-inspired themes and issues each month through the lens of the present.
share