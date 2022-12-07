VIDEO: MGM+ Shares GODFATHER OF HARLEM Season Three Trailer

MGM+ has released the trailer for season three of Godfather of Harlem. The first two seasons are available to watch on the EPIX app, anywhere you access EPIX and on HULU.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find THE NEIGHBORHOOD he once ruled in shambles.

Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. GODFATHER OF HARLEM is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last KING of Scotland) as star and executive producer, Season Three cast members include: Vincent D'Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She's Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as Miss Willa.

Additional new cast members include Michael Raymond-James (Sweet Girl, Law & Order) as Joe Colombo and Jason Alan Carvell (NCIS: New Orleans, The Baker and the Beauty) as Malcom X.

Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz is executive music producer.

Godfather of Harlem's second season was EPIX's best performing season of all time, and the series broke records for any single title streams in a single day across EPIX's digital platforms. The season two finale was EPIX's best performing finale episode to date.

ABOUT ABC SIGNATURE:

One of the Disney Television Studios, ABC Signature produces many of ABC Entertainment's most significant hits, including Grey's Anatomy, and Station 19; co-productions The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, THE ROOKIE: FEDS and Home Economics, and late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC Signature's returning and upcoming series include grown-ish, The Watchful Eye, and EVERYTHING'S TRASH for Freeform; GODFATHER OF HARLEM for EPIX; Bad Sisters and Five Days at Memorial for Apple TV+; REASONABLE DOUBT and This Fool for Hulu. For streaming service Disney +, series include The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot, and the upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History and Muppets Mayhem.

About MGM+

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises-all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

MGM+ is a destination for original premium content, with Original series including sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; the Western adventure Billy the Kid; and cinematic dramatic series War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia. The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Helter Skelter, Slow Burn, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror. Premium movies are also available, including No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Cyrano, and Licorice Pizza.

MGM+ will continue to be available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite, and emerging digital distribution channels, as well as through its MGM+ app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

Watch the new trailer here: