VIDEO: Louis Tomlinson Talks His Acting Past on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  

Louis Tomlinson chats with Jimmy about his acting past, why it took four years to release his solo album and making a world-tour stop in his hometown for the first time.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Louis Tomlinson Talks His Acting Past on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Ally Brooke Unveils New Music Video for 'No Good'
  • Allie X Returns with New Album 'Cape God'
  • VIDEO: Louis Tomlinson Talks His Acting Past on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
  • VIDEO: Louis Tomlinson Performs 'Walls' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON