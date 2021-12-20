VIDEO: Lorne Michaels Talks Kennedy Center Honors on CBS MORNINGS

20-time Emmy winner Lorne Michaels has helped jumpstart some of the biggest careers in comedy as creator and Executive Producer of "Saturday Night Live."

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle KING sat down with the Kennedy Center honoree and some current cast members and got a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic show.

When asked how the impact he had on people's careers, Michaels said: "I think it-- it really-- for the first time really hit me on the 40th anniversary, just seeing all the generations of the show. You can't put anyone in the cast that you don't have complete faith in. You may not know how it'll turn out, but you want that decision to have been pure of heart."

The recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are: legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler; operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy; "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

