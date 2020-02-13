VIDEO: Listen to Billie Eilish's Bond Song NO TIME TO DIE!

Billie Eilish has released "No Time To Die," the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film.

Listen below!

Global, chart-topping Interscope/Darkroom Records artist Billie Eilish has announced her 2020 arena WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR, produced by Live Nation. Starting on March 8 in Miami, FL, the WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR will take her live show to some of the world's biggest arenas including New York City's Madison Square Garden on March 15. General on-sale starts Oct 4. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information go to: www.billieeilish.com/tour

Following the release of her official music video for 'all the GOOD GIRLS go to hell' - accompanied with the important call to action on climate change - Billie Eilish continues to set an example by partnering with non-profit organization REVERB for her upcoming tour. To help create and encourage an eco-conscious environment both backstage and for her fans, Billie Eilish will be allowing fans to bring their re-fillable water bottles to the shows, water-stations will be available at every venue for both attendees and crew backstage, plastic straws will not be permitted and a Billie Eilish Eco-Village will be stationed at every show, providing attendees information and resources on ways to help combat climate change and preserve the Earth. For more information, go to www.billieeilish.com





