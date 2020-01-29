VIDEO: Lester Holt Says All Bets Are off in the Trump Impeachment Trial on LATE NIGHT

Lester Holt talks about President Trump's impeachment trial, the pace of the news cycle and what it was like interviewing Trump when he was the host of The Apprentice.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

