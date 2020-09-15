Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lauren Cohan Talks About THE WALKING DEAD's Final Season on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Watch the interview below!

Sep. 15, 2020  

Lauren Cohan shares how she feels about "The Walking Dead" coming to an end in it's 11th season.

Watch the clip below!

Watch Live with Kelly and Ryan on weekday mornings. Go to https://kellyandryan.com/ for local time and channel.

