VIDEO: Lamorne Morris Talks Elephants on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Lamorne Morris wanted John Legend to join the musical comedy album he's currently working on, but the singer was too busy. So Lamorne came up with a character named "John Legendary" instead to fill the void. The actor also tells Kelly Clarkson about filming "Bloodshot" in South Africa and the nerve-wracking encounter he had with an elephant while he was on safari.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





