VIDEO: LUCIFER's Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Aimee Garcia Discuss the Show's Upcoming Musical Episode

The cast shared all sorts of details, including how God plays a part in the episode and how many songs the cast sings.

Sep. 13, 2020  

ET's Katie Krause recently joined cast members Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Aimee Garcia on the set of 'Lucifer's' upcoming musical episode.

Check out the interview below!

The episode will air in the second half of season five. The first part of season five premiered on August 21 on Netflix.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


