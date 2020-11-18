Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ken Jeong Talks I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Ken Jeong got a little emotional.

Nov. 18, 2020  

Ken Jeong got a little emotional while filming an episode of the FOX show "I Can See Your Voice." He was moved by a contestant who wanted to use the prize money to buy a house for her daughter and ended up finding love while on the show. Tune in to hear Ken's inspiring story.

Watch the clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

