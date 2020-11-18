VIDEO: Ken Jeong Talks I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Ken Jeong got a little emotional while filming an episode of the FOX show "I Can See Your Voice." He was moved by a contestant who wanted to use the prize money to buy a house for her daughter and ended up finding love while on the show. Tune in to hear Ken's inspiring story.

