VIDEO: Ken Jeong Opens Up About His Wife's Battle Against Breast Cancer on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Feb. 19, 2020  

Ken Jeong gets serious with Kelly as he opens up about his wife's battle against breast cancer and why his upcoming benefit for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is so important to him. Plus, Ken tells Kelly Clarkson how much he enjoyed working with her on her Christmas special, "Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Music Tale."

