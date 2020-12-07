VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Everything You Want'

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are traveling back to the '90s with a cover of "Everything You Want" by Vertical Horizon.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You