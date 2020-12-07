Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Everything You Want'

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are traveling back to the '90s.

Dec. 7, 2020  

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are traveling back to the '90s with a cover of "Everything You Want" by Vertical Horizon.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

