VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'America The Beautiful'

In celebration of Veterans Day.

Happy Veterans Day! In this patriotic Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band, Y'all perform the Ray Charles rendition of "America The Beautiful."

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You