Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'America The Beautiful'

Article Pixel

In celebration of Veterans Day.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Happy Veterans Day! In this patriotic Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band, Y'all perform the Ray Charles rendition of "America The Beautiful."

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'America The Beautiful'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You