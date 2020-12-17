VIDEO: Kahwi Leonard Gets Quizzed by Clippers Superfan Billy Crystal

Kawhi talks about the mystery surrounding him, the last tweet he sent out, loving Mexican food, crazy stories about him, the disadvantage of having huge hands, his decision to go to the Clippers over the Lakers, playing basketball on Christmas Day, Secret Santa with his teammates, the inspiration behind his Christmas shoes from New Balance, and he gets quizzed by Clippers Superfan Billy Crystal.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."