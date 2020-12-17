VIDEO: Kahwi Leonard Gets Quizzed by Clippers Superfan Billy Crystal
Kawhi talks about the mystery surrounding him.
Kawhi talks about the mystery surrounding him, the last tweet he sent out, loving Mexican food, crazy stories about him, the disadvantage of having huge hands, his decision to go to the Clippers over the Lakers, playing basketball on Christmas Day, Secret Santa with his teammates, the inspiration behind his Christmas shoes from New Balance, and he gets quizzed by Clippers Superfan Billy Crystal.
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM
- VIDEO: Costumes & Sets Take Center Stage in This Featurette From Behind-the-Scenes of THE PROM!