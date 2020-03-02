VIDEO: Judge Judy Announces Big Plans for After Her TV Show Ends

Judge Judy revealed to Ellen that after her long-running series "Judge Judy" closes its 25th season in 2021, fans won't have to wait long to see her on the small screen again - she's returning with a new show called "Judy Justice"! Plus, the star talked about buying her husband a Harley-Davidson tricycle for his 85th birthday, and stressed the importance of voting this year.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You