Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino returns with The New Pope, his second original series set in the world of the modern papacy.

Written by Sorrenttino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, the nine-episode original series features Jude Law and John Malkovich.

Watch the trailer below!

The New Pope, which will get its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, also features guest stars Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson.





