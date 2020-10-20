VIDEO: Joy Reid Talks About Trump's Worst Qualities on THE LATE SHOW

Joy Reid, host of "The Reid Out" on MSNBC.

Joy Reid, host of "The Reid Out" on MSNBC, says Trump's mishandling of the global pandemic brought his worst qualities to the forefront and has ruined his party's political fortunes. Joy's new podcast "Kamala: Next in Line" is available everywhere now.

Watch the interview from "The Late Show" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You