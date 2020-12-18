VIDEO: Jon Batiste Performs 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' on THE LATE SHOW

He's the heart and soul of The Late Show and tonight he treats us to a holiday classic performed in his unique style. Jon Batiste is bringing holiday cheer to everyone on Christmas Day when the film "Soul" is released on Disney+. Jon is behind the original jazz compositions in the film from Disney and Pixar, check out the soundtrack when it drops on Friday, December 18th.

Watch the performance from "The Late Show" below!

