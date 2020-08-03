VIDEO: John Oliver Delves Into How the History of Race in America is Taught in Schools on LAST WEEK TONIGHT

Oliver also looks at how we can make those teachings more accurate.

On Sunday night's episode of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver takes a look at how the history of race in America is taught in schools, how we can make those teachings more accurate, and why it's in everyone's best interest to understand the most realistic version of the past.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. Taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO, the show features Oliver's topical commentary.

The series recently received nine Primetime Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series (Paul Pennolino) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

In 2017, the show won four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. In 2016, it received three Primetime Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

