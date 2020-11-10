VIDEO: John Legend Performs 'Wild' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Watch the performance below!

Musical guest John Legend performs "Wild" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Ohio-born Legend is a critically acclaimed, multi-award winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter. His work has garnered him nine Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, the BET Award for Best New Artist and the special Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, among others. Most recently, Legend won his first Academy Award, first Golden Globe Award, and won the 2015 Critic's Choice Award for his song "Glory," that he wrote and performed with Common, for the film Selma.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

