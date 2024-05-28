Photos: Take a Look at First Look Photos for Season 2 of SYFY's THE ARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SYFY has just released some new photos from the season season of the science fiction show, The Ark.

The show takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin (“Independence Day,” “Stargate”) and Jonathan Glassner (“Stargate SG-1”) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

Season 2 of The Ark premieres on Wednesday, July 17 at 10/9c on SYFY.

The first season of the show reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms. It is available to stream on Peacock.

Take a look at the new photos below!

Photo Credit: Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

Comments