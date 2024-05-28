GODFATHER OF HARLEM Adds Actor Rome Flynn as Recurring Guest Star

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Premium network MGM+ has announced the casting of Emmy® award-winning actor Rome Flynn (With Love, Fantasy Football, How To Get Away With Murder) as a recurring guest star in the upcoming fourth season of Godfather of Harlem.

Flynn will portray Frank Lucas; a country boy from North Carolina who ventured to Harlem and, after initial friction with gangster Bumpy Johnson, eventually rose to become Bumpy's fierce defender and right-hand man. Denzel Washington depicted Lucas in the movie American Gangster, but in Godfather of Harlem, his story begins ten years earlier than in the film. From Chris Brancato, creator of Narcos and Hotel Cocaine, Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem will also see the return of Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Erik LaRay Harvey, among others. The first three seasons are available to stream on MGM+.

"When I saw Rome's audition, I immediately knew we'd found our man - equal parts charming and ruthless, savvy and suave. Rome is a wonderful actor who can go toe-to-toe with Forest Whitaker and our other great performers," said Chris Brancato, Executive Producer

In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas (Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

“I’m filled with gratitude! Thrilled to be a part of the Godfather of Harlem universe and breathe new life into the legend of Frank Lucas. I have so much admiration for Forest Whitaker. Working opposite of him, being led by the brilliant creator Chris Brancato, is truly a gift. An actor's dream.”

Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, and Ray Quinlan. Michael Panes and Stephen Schiff serve as writing executive producers, and Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.

