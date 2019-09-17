VIDEO: John Goodman Discusses THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES on TODAY

John Goodman sits down with Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb for a chat about HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones," his latest series in which he plays the patriarch of a world-famous megachurch. Watch the video below!

Goodman most recently starred on Broadway in "The Front Page." He's also starred in the revival of "Waiting For Godot," and in the original cast of "Big River."

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive TODAY archival footage & our original web series.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You