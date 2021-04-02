VIDEO: John Fogerty Performs 'Proud Mary' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

He originally performed the song with his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Apr. 2, 2021  

In this digital exclusive, John Fogerty performs the iconic song "Proud Mary" from his former band Creedence Clearwater Revival on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

