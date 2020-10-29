VIDEO: Joey McIntyre Shares the Key To Nailing A New Kids On The Block Halloween Costume
Watch the clip below!
New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre says he still loves seeing nostalgic NKOTB-themed Halloween costumes and reveals the key to perfectly nailing the '80s throwback look. Tune in to the show for the full interview with Joey!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
