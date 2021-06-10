VIDEO: Jimmy Smits Talks IN THE HEIGHTS Opening at Tribeca Film Festival on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN!

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Jimmy Smits talks about coming back to New York after 14 months and being at the opening of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Watch the clip from "Live With Kelly and Ryan" below!

Smits plays Kevin Rosario in "In The Heights," which was released on HBO Max TODAY and will be released in theaters tomorrow.

"IN THE HEIGHTS," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, is based on the TONY Award-winning stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda & Quiara Alegría Hudes with score by Miranda & Alex Lacamoire & Bill Sherman, additional score by Ryan Shore.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 9th.