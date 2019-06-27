VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon and Cast Of STRANGER THINGS Surprise Fans At Madame Tussauds

Jun. 27, 2019  

The Stranger Things cast and Jimmy pose as their characters' wax statues at Madame Tussauds in Times Square, shocking unsuspecting fans while they take photos. The new season of STRANGER THINGS hits Netflix July 4.

Watch THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Weeknights 11:35/10:35c

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show including: comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags! You'll also find behind the scenes videos and other great web exclusives.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



