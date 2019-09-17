VIDEO: Jenny McCarthy Talks THE MASKED SINGER on TODAY

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg came on TODAY to talk to Hoda Kotb and fourth hour guest co-host Andy Cohen about returning as a judge on the upcoming second season of "The Masked Singer." She also talks about her five years with husband Donnie Wahlberg and how they met on Andy's show, "Watch What Happens Live." Watch the video below!

