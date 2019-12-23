VIDEO: Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Talk THE OFFICE Reboot on ELLEN

The Office alum Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey will reunite on THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW today, alongside guest host Ellie Kemper.

The pair will discuss their Office-themed podcast, Office Ladies, and also talk about a potential reboot of the iconic comedy series.

Kemper asked if Fischer would be interested in a reboot.

"I would not do an Office reboot but I would love to do a reunion special," Fischer said. "I would like to get us all together again."

Kinsey and Kemper disagreed.

"I would do anything they would call me to do!" said Kinsey, to which Kemper replied, "I'm with you, Angela!"

Watch the full clip on Deadline and watch the episode of Ellen today, December 23.

The Office is an American mockumentary sitcom television series that depicts the everyday lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. It aired on NBC from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, lasting a total of nine seasons.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You