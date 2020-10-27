VIDEO: Jeff Tweedy Debuts a New Song on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Returning to The Late Show to tell Stephen about the work he's been doing throughout quarantine.

Watch this extended interview with our good friend Jeff Tweedy, as he returns to A Late Show to tell Stephen about the work he's been doing throughout quarantine. Listen as the Wilco frontman plays Stephen Colbert a brand new song that was inspired by our host's live monologue after the Presidential debate! Check out Jeff Tweedy's new book, "How To Write One Song" and his new album, "Love Is The King."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You