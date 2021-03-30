Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jazmine Sullivan Performs 'Pick Up Your Feelings' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Her album, 'Heaux Tales,' is now available.

Mar. 30, 2021  

Jazmine Sullivan performs the song Pick Up Your Feelings on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch the performance from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel.

Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

VIDEO: Jazmine Sullivan Performs 'Pick Up Your Feelings' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


