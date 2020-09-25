VIDEO: Jason Schwartzman Talks About Looking Busy on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Jason talks about learning the art of looking busy in front of his kids.

James Corden connects with his friend Jason Schwartzman who tells James that his daughter routinely casts him as "Biggie" in their at-home Trolls games. And Jason talks about learning the art of looking busy in front of his kids, and how he freaked out a taxi driver talking about the scenes he was shooting for "Fargo."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You