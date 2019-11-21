VIDEO: Janelle Monae Stars in the Trailer for ANTEBELLUM

Lionsgate has released the trailer for ANTEBELLUM, a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) - an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

Antebellum will be released in theaters on April 24, 2020.





